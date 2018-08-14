Share:

ISLAMABAD - A total of 19 seats of National Assembly and three provincial assemblies fell vacant after MPs-elect on more than one seats retained seats of their choice ahead of taking oath on Monday.

MPAs-elect of the Punjab Assembly will take oath tomorrow.

According to details, as many as nine seats of the National Assembly have been vacated while 10 seats of provincial assemblies including Sindh, Balochistan and KP have fallen vacant.

Imran Khan, prime minister in-waiting and PTI Chairman, who was elected from five national Assembly seats has retained NA-95 Mianwalai of his home district and resigned from other four.

Another PTI stalwart Sarwar Khan has retained NA-59 and resigned from NA-63. PTI leader Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has retained NA-38 and resigned from PK-97. PTI leader Pervez Khattak has retained NA-25 and resigned from two provincial assembly seats - PK-61and PK-64. Another PTI leader Asad Qaiser has also resigned from Pk-44 and retained NA-18.

On the other hand, PML-Q leader Ch. Pervez Elahi has resigned from two NA seats - NA-65 and NA-69 and retained provincial assembly seat PP-30. ANP leader Amir Haider Azam Khan Hoti has resigned from PK-53 and retained NA-21.

Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jilani has resigned from PS-30 and retained NA-209. Maj (retd) Tahir Sadiq has retained one National Assembly seat and resigned from another National Assembly and one provincial assembly seats.

In total, re-election will be held on 28 seats including 19 vacated seats while elections have been postponed on nine seats including two seats of the National Assembly.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will soon announce schedule for bye-election on the seats which fell vacant after the resignation of respective members and re-election on those seats where elections have been postponed.