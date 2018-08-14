Share:

ISLAMABAD - Akbar Club defeated Bolan Club 3-2 in a nerve-wrecking encounter of Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament 2018 here at T&T Football Ground on Monday.

Islamabad Football Association (IFA) secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari was the chief guest while IFA vice president Syed Muqbil Hussain Naqvi, Rana Tanveer Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

The match started on brisk pace and Bolan FC wasted very little time to take the lead through Ali, who struck the solo goal in only the second minute of the match. Asad then levelled the score 1-1 in the fourth minute. Zeb restored Bolan FC lead in the 12th minute which was once again equalised by Akbar Club through Danyal Bukhari in the 49th minute. In the 55th minute, Afaq scored the match-winning goal to give Akbar FC victory and a place in the next round.

Meanwhile, Australian Football League (AFL) Pakistan will arrange AFL Jashan-i-Azadi Football Pakistan Cup men and women matches today (Tuesday) at 4pm at XI Star Cricket ground G-9/3 near Fatima Jinnah Park.