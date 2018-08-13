Share:

ATTOCK-MNA Major (r) Tahir Sadiq, won two national and one provincial seats from Attock district, decided to retain NA-55 and vacate NA-56 as well as PP-3 seats.

Tahir is former district nazim of Attock. During the general elections 2018, he bagged three seats. In NA-55, he defeated PML-N candidate Sheikh Aftab by bagging 145168 votes while Sheikh Aftab who is also former federal minister could bag 101,773 votes. In NA-56, he defeated another PML-N candidate by bagging 163,326 votes while PML-N candidate Malike Sohail could bag only 99,404 votes.

In PP-3, Tahir again defeated PML-N candidate by bagging 62377 votes while Malik Asif could bag only 31076 votes. Now by-election will be held in NA-56 and PP-3 constituencies vacated by Tahir Sadiq.

NA-56 consists of tehsil Jand, Pindigheb and Fatehjang, a backward constituency. The people gave record votes to Tahir having high hopes but vacating the seat by him has disappointed the local people.