Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday imposed section 144 Cr. PC to ban riding motorcycles without silencers in the capital city on the eve of Independence Day.

The ban would remain effective for two days i.e. 13th & 14th August, 2018. District Magistrate Islamabad has issued a notification in this regard. The purpose of the move is to provide immediate protection to public life and property and avert public nuisance on the eve of 14th August by riding motorcycles with silencers removed.

A day earlier, the administration had prohibited flying and operating unmanned aerial vehicles in the limits of ICT by anyone except law-enforcement agencies and the ICT administration. This order shall remain in force for a period of two months.