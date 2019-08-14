Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a seminar stressed the need for improving the resource efficiency and the productivity of rice sectors by promoting farm mechanization and utilizing best agricultural management practices.

These views were observed at ‘Khushal Kissan Seminar’, organized by the Galaxy Rice (Pvt.) Ltd. in collaboration with Agriculture Department Sindh at Shikarpur. More than a thousand rice farmers, government officials and rice scientists from Sindh & Baluchistan participated in the seminar. The main theme of the event was to improve resource efficiency, yield, income, water productivity and food safety through mechanization, resource-efficient techniques and best management practices. Chief guest of the seminar, Sheikh Shakeel Ahmad, additional Secretary Tech. Agri. Sindh, highlighted the unique weather pattern of Sindh for ensuring food safety in rice and emphasized all stakeholders work for the uplifting of the rice sector. Hidayatullah Chhajro, DG Agri. Ext. Sindh elaborated the extension activities of the agriculture department of Sindh and appreciated the private sector for arranging such events in the rice sector. Noor Muhammad Baloch, DG Agri. Research Sindh, briefed the audience about research updates and development projects initiated by the govt in the rice sector. He said that active involvement of the private sector will be impactful and productive for boosting rice export of Pakistan.

During the start of seminar, Imran Sheikh, Project Manager Galaxy Rice, shared Galaxy’s Farmer Connect (GFC) program running successfully in Punjab comprising capacity building on the latest techniques, regular advisory service to the farmers and promoting sustainable rice cultivation as per SRP’s standard.

Shahid Tarer Director Galaxy Rice Pvt. Ltd. urged the rice farmers for improving crop productivity, farm mechanization and food safety for complying requirements of global markets. He said that our country’s average yield is lowest in the region in addition to the other challenges like water shortage, food safety and increasing the cost of production.

Ayaz Ahmed Abro, Director Upper Sindh SIAPEP highly appreciated the approach and business model of Galaxy Rice. He elucidated the techniques for enhancing yield and income by managing problems like waterlogging, salinity, unavailability of certified seeds, approved pesticides and laser land levelling. Mir Hassan Div. Director Naseerabad shared a snapshot of the rice sector of Baluchistan. Khuda Buksh Kalwar DDA Shikarpur shared that Sindh has untapped potential in the rice sector of Sindh and assured full cooperation to connect Galaxy Rice at the grass-root level. Ashraf Soomro Director RRI Dokri, Larkana shared the rice research activities of his institution and welcome private sector in Sindh. Abdul Majeed Nizamani & Haji Ameer Bukhsh Prhore Sindh Abadgar Board appreciated the seminar and request Galaxy Rice to establish rice purchase centre and a permanent team to provide advisory service and other services like Punjab. Other main speakers were Dr. Nihaluddin Marri, Manzoor Shah, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Asmer Beg Mirza, Syngenta, Abdu Jalil Jarwar FFC, Mumtaz Ahmad Baloch Engro Fertilizer, Abdul Samad Abro Fatima Fert. and Sardar Akber Ali Khan Jaffer Agro addressed the farmers.