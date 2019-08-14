Share:

New Delhi - Chief of India’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko has said that Kashmir will not be in India when the country will celebrate its 100th year of freedom, reported Indian media.

“Kashmir will not be in India when India will celebrate its 100th year of freedom. They (BJP) have smudged Kashmir in the mud,” said Vaiko. “I have expressed my view on Kashmir earlier too. I have attacked Congress 30 percent and BJP 70 percent on the Kashmir issue,” the MDMK chief added.

Vaiko also said that his party will be organising day-long celebrations to mark the 110th birth anniversary of the late chief minister and DMK founder C N Annadurai, popularly known as ‘Anna’.

“We are going to hold Anna birthday celebrations next month so we planned to have a public meeting celebration. Today I came to see how to construct the stage and viewed the ground,” he said.

The MDMK had appealed to its cadres not to felicitate the leader with a shawl and instead provide funds to the party. Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters news release said.