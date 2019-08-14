Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message on Independence Day said the Pakistan Army is fully ready to play its part in line with its national duty for the cause of occupied Kashmir.

General Bajwa further added that any illegal piece of paper cannot change the reality of Kashmir.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor shared the Army Chief s message on Twitter which stated “Reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future.”

Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions, will always do. There can never be a compromise on Kashmir, it added.