Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message on Independence Day said the Pakistan Army is fully ready to play its part in line with its national duty for the cause of occupied Kashmir.

“Reality of #Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future. Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions, will always do. There can never be a compromise on #Kashmir," Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor shared the Army Chief's message on Twitter.

We shall stand in the face of tyranny, regardless of the cost. Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu & Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause”, COAS on Independence & Kashmir Solidarity Day. (2of2). — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 14, 2019

Pakistan is celebrating the Independence Day today as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' to reaffirm its full support to Kashmiris suffering atrocities at the hands of Indian troops in the Indian-occupied valley.