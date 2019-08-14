Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would take out a rally from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to “D Chowk“ on Wednesday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), PTI General Secretary Aamir Mehmood Kiani said.

Addressing a press conference here Tuesday, he said PTI’s top leadership including federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party workers would participate in the rally to give a strong message to India and international community that Pakistani nation was united would not leave alone the people of IOK in this difficult time.

Sharing schedule of the rally, he said it would start at around 3pm from Liaquat Bagh and culminate at D-Chowk around 6 p.m. where the party leadership would deliver speeches.

He said the indigenous struggle launched by the people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self-determination in line with resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, could not be suppressed by the brutal Indian forces in IOK.