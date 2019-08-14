Share:

LAHORE - Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday met his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail. The meeting continued for two hours as the brothers had lunch together in the jail. On the first day of eid (Monday), Shehbaz went to see his son Hamza and niece Maryam in NAB lockup. Shehbaz reportedly apprised Nawaz about this meeting. Current political situation came under discussion, according to the sources who also said that Nawaz directed his younger brother to mobilise the party workers.