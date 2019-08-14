Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the time has come to take and implement timely decisions regarding Kashmir.

Shehbaz stated that hearts of Kashmiris and the people of Pakistan beat together.

“The butcher of [the people] of Gujarat has been oppressing and spreading violence in the occupied valley […] we will break his hands and won’t let him occupy the territory,” he said.

“Thousands of people sacrificed their lives for this country and people are dying in Kashmir everyday […] abolition of Article 370 is an oppressive occupation of Kashmir […] and the people of Pakistan are standing firmly for supporting Kashmiris.”

The PML-N president said, “The time will come when Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan.”

Shehbaz said that this year the streets of occupied Kashmir were wearing a deserted look and were asking "If not now when?"

He said that they had always been committed to Kashmir but now was the time to take and implement timely decisions.

The PML-N president added that the current situation in occupied Kashmir required the attention of world leaders and more importantly, it reminded Pakistani leaders of the true meaning of compassion. On behalf of the PML-N, he assured Kashmiris of the support of Pakistanis.