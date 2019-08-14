Share:

ATHENS - Hundreds of fire-fighters battled wildfires in Greece Tuesday, with the largest burning through a thickly forested nature reserve on the island of Evia north of Athens where three villages have been evacuated. More than 220 fire-fighters were deployed to tackle the fire that was burning out of control in Evia, along with six water-dropping planes and seven helicopters. Smoke from the fire blanketed the Greek capital in the morning. The country’s civil protection authority warned people in affected areas, particularly the elderly, young children and those suffering from breathing or heart conditions, to remain indoors and set air conditioning units to recycle indoor air. Dozens more fire-fighters, two planes and a helicopter tackled a separate forest fire on the northern island of Thassos. A third wildfire was burning through brush and dried weeds near Thebes, northwest of Athens, while another broke out in southern Greece, burning woodland and agricultural areas. More than 30 fire-fighters were tackling the fourth blaze.