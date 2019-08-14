Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 73rd Independence Day will be celebrated today (August 14) as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Protest rallies will be taken out in all small and major cities of the country and seminars are being organised to highlight the plight of the oppressed people in occupied Kashmir.

The government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and entire nation in unified voice has reiterated moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren.

The government of Pakistan has revealed a special logo for the Independence Day to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir. The logo unveiled is based on “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” theme.

People have been purchasing buntings, national flags, Kashmiri flags, banners, badges