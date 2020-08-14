Share:

MARDAN - District Police Offi­cer (DPO) Dr. Zahidul­lah Khan said on Thurs­day that strict security arrangements had been made in Mardan district for five-day polio cam­paign. Over 2,000 police personnel were on duty with the polio teams, he said.

Talking to newsmen, Dr. Zahidullah said the polio campaign had been launched in strict securi­ty arrangements. He said police had papered a se­curity plan for the cam­paign to avert any un­toward incident. More than 2,000 policemen were deployed for the security of polio teams in the district during the vaccination campaign.

The DPO said to avert any untoward incident pillion riding and unreg­istered motorbikes were also banned in the dis­trict. He said the police had been ordered to ar­rest all those violating the ban. All SHOs, he add­ed, had also been direct­ed to perform duty on their stations city roads and check vehicles thor­oughly and make special focus on the movement of the suspected persons in their areas. He said the police high ups were also patrolling in their vehi­cles to review security arrangements during po­lio campaign.

Earlier, the DPO visit­ed different areas of the city and examined se­curity arrangements on check posts, entrance routes and also met po­lio teams. The five-day polio drive was started in the district on 13th August and would con­tinue till 17th August. A total of 1259 mobile teams, 93 fixed, 58 tran­sit and 8 roaming teams have been appointed for 374,260 targeted chil­dren in 75 union councils of Mardan district.