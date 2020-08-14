MARDAN - District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan said on Thursday that strict security arrangements had been made in Mardan district for five-day polio campaign. Over 2,000 police personnel were on duty with the polio teams, he said.
Talking to newsmen, Dr. Zahidullah said the polio campaign had been launched in strict security arrangements. He said police had papered a security plan for the campaign to avert any untoward incident. More than 2,000 policemen were deployed for the security of polio teams in the district during the vaccination campaign.
The DPO said to avert any untoward incident pillion riding and unregistered motorbikes were also banned in the district. He said the police had been ordered to arrest all those violating the ban. All SHOs, he added, had also been directed to perform duty on their stations city roads and check vehicles thoroughly and make special focus on the movement of the suspected persons in their areas. He said the police high ups were also patrolling in their vehicles to review security arrangements during polio campaign.
Earlier, the DPO visited different areas of the city and examined security arrangements on check posts, entrance routes and also met polio teams. The five-day polio drive was started in the district on 13th August and would continue till 17th August. A total of 1259 mobile teams, 93 fixed, 58 transit and 8 roaming teams have been appointed for 374,260 targeted children in 75 union councils of Mardan district.