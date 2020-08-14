Share:

SUKKUR - The Accountability Court, Sukkur has adjourned Rs1.23 billion corruption reference case against PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah and other accomplices till August 24.

The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday produced Khursheed Shah in the Accountability Court in the corruption reference in which his wife Talat Bibi, his nephew Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Owais Qadir Shah and 18 other accomplices had been indicted. The NAB prosecutor requested the judge to indict all the accused in the assets beyond means case.

However, the accountability court judge adjourned the case due to the absence of Khursheed Shah’s wife, Talat Bibi.