KARACHI - Referring to the inauguration of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Peshawar, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and party’s parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said here on Thursday as to why the citizens of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur were deprived of BRTs, as they fully deserved these modern bus rapid transit systems.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly, he said 27km-long Peshawar BRT was completed in two years.

He said it was unfortunate that the PPP government in Sindh had done nothing for the province’s transport infrastructure during the last 12 years. “Contrary to their claims of bringing thousands of buses on Karachi roads, it did not run even a single bus in the city,” he alleged.

He questioned if Peshawar could get a BRT, why were the people of Karachi deprived of it, particularly when the provincial capital generated 70 percent revenue of Pakistan?

Sheikh was flanked on the occasion by MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon, MPA Ali Aziz, MPA Ramzan Ghanchi, MPA Kareem Bux Gabol, Sameer Mir Sheikh, Jam Faroque and other PTI leaders.

He said three honourable judges had also said that Sindh was the most corrupt province of Pakistan.

He said the fact that the KP government had completed 27-km long BRT in two years, and the Sindh government could not even finish work on the 3.9 km-long Orange Line in five years was enough to judge which government performed better.

The PTI leader lamented that while on one hand people in Peshawar from now on would travel in new buses, those in Karachi would have to perch on rooftops of old minibuses. Sheikh said the PTI government had launched Ehsaas Nashonima Programme in view of the fact that 40 percent children in the country were faced with malnutrition.

He further said Ehsaas Nashonima Centres were being opened in nine districts of the country.

He told the media that six such centres would be opened in Badin, Sindh while this programme would also be started in other districts of Sindh.

He said the government was also issuing health cards for the whole country, but the government of Sindh was not ready to give facilities to its citizens.

He said the federal government had given 275000 health cards in Tharparkar from its share.

He said Rs159.36 billion had already been distributed under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in the country, out of which Rs52billion had been distributed in Sindh alone.