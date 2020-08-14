Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday said the National Highways and Motorways Police was a major law enforcement agency to enforce rules and regulations on national highways and motorways.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony “Performance Appraisal” National Highways and Motorways Police for the last two years at Hamid Shakeel Auditorium of National Highways and Motorways Police Driving Licensing Authority, Murad Saeed said the National Highways and Motorways Police, despite its limited resources, performed well beyond its responsibilities. He said Sukkur Motorway would be completed under Public-Private Partnership.

Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan, Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Regional Commanders, Zonal Commanders, Sector Commanders besides Ministry of Communications, NHA and senior officials of National Highways and Motorways Police, in addition to police officers, media representatives and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Murad Saeed said that 1122 service would be activated on motorways across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan said the Motorway Police was one of the best institutions in Pakistan which had maintained its standard of performance.

Addressing the ceremony, Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that National Highways and Motorways Police was a corruption-free department in Pakistan and a role model for the public organizations. He said that the main objective of the Motorway Police was to promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism.

Prior to the ceremony, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed also planted a sapling in the premises of the Driving Licensing Authority under the tree planting drive.

Later, Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam presented a souvenir to Murad Saeed and Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan.