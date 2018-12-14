Share:

BANNU - Two children were killed and one injured in a landmine explosion in South Waziristan on Thursday.

Official sources informed that killed children belonged to same family. The injured boy was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. The boys were playing in fields in Meshta village when all of sudden a landmine exploded killing the two boys on the spot.

Meanwhile two sisters, aged seven and five, died due to gas suffocation while sleeping in a room.

A marriage ceremony was going on in a house in Sorgul village of Kohat when the gas accumulated in the room due to generator at night.