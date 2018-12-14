Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar on Thursday remarked when he visited Mithi on Wednesday the people were arranged on beds, when he left the place, the camp and all other things were removed and shifted elsewhere.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing the case regarding children’s deaths in desert region of Thar.

The chief justice in his remarks on Wednesday’s visit of Thar said that when he visited Mithi the people were arranged on beds, when they left the place, the camp and all things were removed and transported from the place.

”The nurses and other staff were brought for a few days (from some other place),” the CJP remarked. “The X-ray machine has been out of order for last eight years. Operation theatre exists but medicines and surgeons are unavailable,” the chief justice further remarked.

”The water I drank at the RO plant caused unease to me for the entire day. The chief minister didn’t drink from (the plant)”.

The CJP said that he was surprized to see the housing project. “Houses are being given to people at a price of Rs5 million, while the land has no cost,” he observed.

“I visited a school in the area, but there was no school staff neither the drinking water,” the top judge said. “I was ashamed to see absence of a washroom in a girls school,” the chief justice commented.

The bench later adjourned the hearing till Dec 27.

The apex court is hearing a case regarding deaths of children in Thar due to malnutrition and related diseases.

According to reports, among deaths half of the children die within one month of their birth.