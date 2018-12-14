Share:

KASUR - Bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree near a by-pass in Kasur on Thursday morning.

Killed under mysterious circumstances, the bodies of the burqa-clad girl and the boy dressed in red jacket and shalwar kameez were spotted hanging from a tree by residents of the area in the early hours of the morning.

When the police took down the bodies, a cell phone and a National Identity Card (CNIC) were found from the boy's pocket. According to the CNIC, the boy's name was Hussain, 25, a resident of Ittehad Colony, Lahore. Police said the girl was around 16 or 17 years old and remains were to be identified.

Initial reports suggest that the couple were murdered before being hanged with a plastic rope, to make it seem like a suicide.

A rickshaw was found at some distance from where the couple's body was found hanging.

Kasur District Police Office (DPO) said that an investigation had been launched to solve the case. "The bodies have been sent for postmortem while forensic experts have started collecting evidence from the scene of the crime," it added.