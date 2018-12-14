Share:

LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab on Thursday raided Lahore Grammar School (LGS) head office and took its digital data into possession on charges of receiving exorbitant fees, said a senior officer of the agency.

The action came after the top court of the country directed FIA to freeze accounts of LGS, and asked FBR to scrutinise its tax records and seize details of its accounts. The court also ordered that an audit should be conducted of 21 other private schools.

Director FIA Waqar Abbasi himself led the raiding team comprising senior officers including Additional Director Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Khalid Anees.

FIA has sent the data to relevant authorities for forensic analysis and directed banks concerned to freeze accounts of the school. Several teams have been constituted to conduct more raids across Punjab on other private schools which are charging exorbitant fees from students and involved in receiving fees for summer vacations as well.

“We are waiting for written orders of the Supreme Court to conduct more raids on other private schools involved in such violations,” said a senior officer seeking anonymity. Talking to this scribe, the senior official said a circular was issued to FIA officers across the Punjab to remain present in offices after office timings till further orders.

FIA raiding team recovered CPUs, hard drives and other record related to accounts, admissions and fees.

It merits mentioning here that the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a 20 per cent decrease in fees charged by upscale private schools, and ordered them to return fees they had charged for summer vacations. The order is applicable to private schools across the country whose fees are in excess of Rs5,000.