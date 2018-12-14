Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has launched an investigation against PML-N leader and former provincial minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a case pertaining to changing the map of an underpass in Faisalabad.

A petition has been filed in the NAB Lahore that PLM-N leader Rana Sanaullah changed the map of an underpass in Faisalabad on demand of some people, as it was them millions of rupees.

NAB is expected to summon Sanaullah in the next couple of days after which he will be investigated in the matter.