Prison officials gave permission to Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif to meet his family tomorrow.

According to sources, the request made by Shehbaz’s family was approved by the jail officials. The PML-N leader will meet with his family tomorrow afternoon at the Minister’s Enclave sub-jail.

On Wednesday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met Shehbaz at the Minister’s Enclave sub-jail. During the meeting which lasted over an hour, the two discussed the current political situation of the country and the future plan of action.

Shehbaz, who was arrested on October 5 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case, is currently in Islamabad on transit remand to attend the National Assembly session.