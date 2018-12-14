Share:

Lahore (PR): PTA Chairman Muhammad Naveed inaugurated a project “Seamless broadband coverage from Hub to Jiwani: Makran Coastal Highway” worth Rs759 million at a ceremony held on Tuesday in Islamabad.

In this connection, contract of the project was signed by USF with Ufone. Chief Executive Officer, Universal Service Fund, Rizwan Mustafa Mir signed the contract with CEO-Ufone, Rashid Khan.

In order to execute this project, 58 BTS towers will be installed in a contracted time frame of 18 months. To take this further, all major motorways and highways will be facilitated through seamless connectivity in future.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, Muhammad Naveed, Chairman PTA while addressing the ceremony stated that that with constant dedication and devotion, we have achieved yet another milestone. He further said that the event marked one of the greatest landmarks achieved in the field of Telecom in Pakistan and would go a long way in taking the developmental work being done by the Ministry to a greater level. He also added that with such projects, Ministry for IT through USF would continue to work towards achieving the mission of broadband penetration across the country to facilitate the masses in rural areas. He said that in addition to Broadband Infrastructure, he expected USF to launch new e-services and m-services to facilitate digital lifestyle adoption for the people of Pakistan.