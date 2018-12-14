Share:

Supreme Court (SC) has ordered former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to deposit Rs 1365000 for publishing his pictures in official advertisements.

A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan, JusticeSaqib Nisar took up official advertisements case for the hearing on Friday.

Additional advocate general KP told the court former CM KP Pervez Khattak is ready to pay Rs 1365000 and he will pay this amount out of his own pocket.

The court while ordering Pervez Khattak to deposit Rs 1365000 within ten days has sought report.

It is pertinent to mention here that former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah have deposited Rs 5500000 and Rs 1400000 respectively in this case.