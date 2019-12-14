Share:

HAFIZABAD - The teachers and other staff of District Public School Hafizabad staged a protest against the apathetic attitude of the school management for not increasing their salaries for the past several years. They regretted that the pay scales were formulated for the teachers and other staff as back as in 1997 but since then the pay scales have not been revised. “In proportion to the salary, the prices of essential commodities have gone up manifold and it has become impossible for the teachers and other staff members to run their house and fulfil needs of their family members,” they regretted. They demanded increase in their salaries and other privileges according to government rules.