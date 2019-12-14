Share:

ISLAMABAD - Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday arranged farewell party in the honour of outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to bid him farewell. Addressing the function, the Chief Justice said that in judicial system, the staff was the backbone of the courts as without them the tedious task of dispensation of justice could not be fulfilled. Justice Khosa said that the importance of staff and officers could not be ruled out for smooth functioning of any organization.

The chief justice added that he was personally monitoring performance of each staff member and found that they worked diligently and wholeheartedly with full commitment to contribute for better performance of the Court and it was on account of good performance of the staff that institution delivered best results. He further said that he was optimistic that the staff would be working with the same pace to maintain the highest standard of public service delivery. He also extended his compliments to Registrar SC Arbab Muhammad Arif for his successful administration during his tenure, who was due to retire soon. The offices and staff members also expressed their gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and presented gifts as token of respect.