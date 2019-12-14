Share:

KARACHI - The workers and leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) very warmly welcomed former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on his arrival here at the Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Zardari, who was released from jail on bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds, reached here via a special plane.

He was received by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and other senior leaders.

As soon as the party leader came out of the airport lounge, he was showered with rose petals amid loud sloganeering from the party activists. The former president made a victory sign and waved to the activists and was later taken to a private hospital in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) near Bilawal House.

The former president, who is suffering from multiple diseases, would likely undergo medical examination at the hospital, owned by a PPP leader.

Speaking on his arrival, Local Bodies’ Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the party had received two good news in a day: Asif Ali Zardari has arrived in the city and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been released on bail by the Sindh High Court.

He said that Zardari’s arrival had infused a new spirit in the party activists and would further strengthen the party’s narrative of ‘selective’ accountability of the politicians. The minister said that days of the ‘selected’ prime minister were now numbered and would soon be sent home.