RAWALPINDI-Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza has said that 10 economic zones would be developed along Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) which would help boost economic activities in Rawalpindi region. Tariq Mehmood said that the incumbent government was well aware of the problems being faced by the traders and businessmen.

He said, “We are making all-out efforts to provide a conducive environment to the business community and 10 economic zones will be developed along Rawalpindi Ring Road like Faisalabad Industrial Zone.”

He said all possible steps would be taken to implement recommendations of the businessmen. He said the Punjab government would encourage the industrialists and provide all possible facilities to the investors under the Ring Road project. Tariq Murtaza said that building planning would be finalized in consultation with the Chamber of Commerce and the private sector.

The project would be taken forward with the suggestions, recommendations and consultation from Rawalpindi Chamber and Islamabad Chamber. He said, the objective to construct the Ring Road is to improve economic connectivity and road transport efficiency in the twin cities, Rawalpindi-Islamabad through constructing a ring road and associated facilities. Chairman RDA said that the business community is the backbone of the country’s economy and concrete steps were being taken to provide all possible facilities to them as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said CM had approved the Ring Road project to ease traffic congestion and boost economic activity in the region. The authorities concerned had also been directed to begin the project as soon as possible, he added.

Punjab government has released Rs6.7 billion for land acquisition, he said adding, the project will give a new look to the city. Landfill sites would also be identified under a section of the bay where solid waste management and dumping sites would also help in keeping the area clean, he said.

Tariq Murtaza informed that 65.6 kilometres (km) long Ring Road would have six lanes on each side like the motorway. The service roads would also be constructed along the main road while RDA would plant 0.15 million saplings on the entire route of the signal-free corridor. Under the first phase, some 51 km land would be acquired from Radio Pakistan on GT Road to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route. The land acquisition for 14 km long road from Sangjani would be started later under the second phase.

Chairman RDA said that the credit for this goes to the CM Punjab who took keen interest to launch the project. He said, the Ring Road would set a new horizon for the development of Rawalpindi city and it would pave the way for the development of the city in the southwest. Tariq Mahmood Murtaza said a residential project would also be completed on 3,000 kanals of land in the name of RDA City with Adiala Road Interchange within the economic zone.

Ring Road is a much-needed project for the twin cities as the citizens face difficulties on daily basis due to traffic gridlocks at several roads including Rawalpindi city’s main artery, Murree Road.