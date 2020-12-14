Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 676 marriage halls/marquees, food outlets and shopping malls had been sealed while cases were registered against 17 people besides imposing fine of Rs 500,000 on charge of violating the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the last week. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that the district administration sealed 39 marriage halls, 357 food outlets and 254 malls while 26 vehicles were also impounded for violating corona SOPs.

7 Christmas bazaars to be set up

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said on Sunday that seven special Christmas bazaars would be set up in the district Faisalabad to provide essential commodities to the Christian community on subsidised rates.

He was chairing a district coordination committee meeting at the DC Office here on Sunday to review the arrangements for Christmas celebrations. ADC(G) Umar Maqbool, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, District Coordinator Minorities Affairs Suleman Younis and other representatives of Christian community were present.

The DC said special Christmas bazaars would be set up at Saint Anthony School Model Town, Pinto Ground Warispua, Khurrianlwala Chowk Jaranwala road, Old Tanga Stand near Fire brigade Jaranwala, Water Works Chiniot road Chak Jhumra, Sahulat Bazar Gojra road Samundri and Christian Colony Mohallah Shamaspura Tandlianwala.

He said that 3-day special bazaars would work from 22nd to 24th of December. The DC said that flour, sugar, ghee, pulses, meat, poultry items, vegetables and fruits and other essential commodities would be available at the Christmas bazaars on controlled and subsidized prices.

44 brick kilns sealed, cases registered against owners

The district administration under anti-smog measures sealed 44 brick kilns and registered cases against the owners in addition to arresting nine persons on charge of running kilns without zigzag technology. A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool inspected 319 brick kilns across the tehsil Sadar and sealed 17 kilns besides registering cases against owners of 15 brick kilns over violation.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala Noman Ali while checking 88 kilns arrested two persons and sealed two brick kilns.

While inspecting 45 kilns, Zuneera Aftab AC Chak Jhumra, handed over two persons to police. She sealed two brick kilns and got cases registered against their owners. Meanwhile, AC Sammundri Faisal Sultan sealed 14 brick kilns and arrested owners of two brick kilns, whereas AC Jaranwala sealed 12 brick kilns while inspecting 100 kilns. He also handed over three persons to police and registered cases against 11 kiln owners. The assistant commissioners also imposed fine of Rs.140,000 on violators.

Commissioner directs WASA to complete projects on priority basis Commissioner Saqib Mannan on Sunday directed the Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) to complete its projects on priority to facilitate people.

He was addressing a meeting in which Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javaid and Managing Director Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary were also present. The commissioner also reviewed performance of the officers and employees.

On this occasion, the Managing Director WASA said drainage problems had been resolved in most parts of the city, adding that the agency was providing the best services to people.