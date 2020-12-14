Share:

ATTOCK - Attock witnessed highest ever spike of novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases of the year as 16 more persons were tested positive on Sunday. The district crossed the 900 tally as the number of infected patients rose to 909. According to health authorities, it is highest tally of positive cases of the year in a day in Attock district. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details said that among these new cases, as many as 13 belong to Attock city, two to Hassanabdal while one other to Hazro. He further said that the number of active patients in the district crossed 150 mark as tally surged to 156 out of which 148 are home isolated while eight others are hospitalised. He confirmed that it is highest number of active patients in the district since the first COVID-19 patient was reported in the district in February this year. He said that as many as eight suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in District Headquarters Hospital out of which five are critical while three others are stable. The health official while giving statistical update of COVID-19 informed that so far 737 positive patients have recovered in the district. Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district are 19,775 while screening of as many as 23,226 persons has also been carried out so far.