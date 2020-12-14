Share:

ISLAMABAD-Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 70,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,200 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.01 feet, which was 84.01 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 25,400 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,171.65 feet which was 131.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 11,300 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 50,100, 38,300 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.