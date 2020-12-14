Share:

Abbottabad - Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Sunday directed National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete reconstruction work of the main Mansehra Road Abbottabad to provide relief to the masses.

During a meeting, GM NHA assured the KP Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani that reconstruction of Mansehra Road from Fawara Chowck to Kalapul during the first week of March 2021.

Earlier, NHA officials also briefed the KP speaker on the Mansehra Road reconstruction project and said that owing to the heavy rains the progress had been affected, the project would be completed within the due period. Owing to the poor condition of the main Mansehra Road, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon got the approval of Rs400 million funds through which the road would be reconstructed.

Besides the slow work progress on the under constriction road, it has also created high-level pollution which has triggered and augmented seasonal diseases like flue, sore throat, chest and lungs issues.