HYDERABAD - While setting aside the order for restriction of wedding events/gathering in night, the Commissioner Hyderabad on Sunday allowed only outdoor marriages with upper limit of 200 persons till 9 o’clock in the night with immediate effect.

In exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (1) of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 read with section 2 (17) of the general clause Act, 1956, Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch directed all DCs and SSPs of Hyderabad division for taking measures to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the new notification, there will be a complete ban on indoor marriage ceremonies and buffet service in the wedding parties in all districts of the division. Implementation/enforcement of mask wearing at government /private offices along with policy for “work from home” for 50% staff in all public and private offices, notification said.

All DCs were directed to ensure strong implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) including strict dissuasive action to control and contain the spread of the virus and take necessary action in accordance with law if any violation found in contravention of the policy decisions accordingly, notification added.

COVID-19 claims two more lives in Hyderabad

Two more patients including an aged woman have died of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally to 164 in the district while 42 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours.

According to health authorities, Kishwer Jehan alias Chand Bibi, 81, of Latifabad unit 4 and and Dr Shoukat, 55, succumbed to COVID-19 at LU hospital Hyderabad late on Saturday night while 42 new cases have also been reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

As many as 44 patients are admitted in ICU, HDU and isolation ward of LU hospital Hyderabad and Jasmhoro while rest are in home isolation, according to a daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

According to details, 15 patients are admitted in ICU, 13 in HDU of Hyderabad hospital while 07 under trial prisoners were also admitted in isolation wards while one patient in ICU and seven patients in HDU and one on ventilator at LU hospital Jamshoro.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas for adopting preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, while action against SOPs violation was also underway.