MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday said that Opposition’s public meetings amid COVID-19 circumstances were not only playing havoc with people’s lives but also damaging the country’s economy.

The PDM could not want progress of the country under honest leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan and after 70 years, the country got honest leadership in shape of Imran Khan, he expressed these remarks while talking to people of constituencies NA -156 and NA- 157.

Qureshi remarked that the journey of progress would remain continue with the same pace. The opposition could not deceive masses on pretext of hollow slogans and democracy, he said, adding the people were now political mature and they understood tactics of the opposition. The opposition was not faithful to the masses as it was conducting political gatherings amid peak of the pandemic, he said. The ongoing second wave of COVID 19 was very much severe, Qureshi stated. The government was not afraid of opposition public meetings, he added.

The Foreign Minister said however, Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged the opposition to postpone political gatherings in order to save people from the pandemic. The opposition was holding public meetings to save looted money only, he said, adding it wanted to mislead masses. He said that masses understood the opposition’s intention. The masses had rejected the political parties and their leaders, who plundered money illegally in elections 2018, the foreign minister added.

He further said that people would also reject the opposition in elections 2023.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister also laid foundation stone of a Masjid, near Metro Bus station. Chief whip National Assembly and Special Assistant to PM, Malik Aamir Dogar also spoke on the occasion and stated that it was matter of honour for them.

He stated that construction of Masjid would be completed within stipulated time period. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also joined Qul Khawani ceremony of noted Islamic scholar late Saeed Ahmed Farooqi.