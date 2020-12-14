Share:

LAHORE - Holding both the PTI and the PDM responsible for the plight of people, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has stressed the need to get rid of the status quo parties to put the country on the path of development.

Addressing a training workshop organised for the JI workers at Mansoora on Sunday, he said two percent ruling elite had been occupying resources of the country since its birth in 1947, showing no intention to address problems of the common man and introduce reforms in key institutions.

He said the PTI had been in power for the last two and half years and constituent parties of the PDM had already ruled the country on different occasions for years, but people had found no difference between them, adding both were now again befooling people only to protect their interests.

“There is no difference between the political ideology of the PTI and the PDM,” he opined.

The ruling elite, he said, kept masses deprived of basic facilities such as health and education and gave them nothing but hunger, poverty, inflation and unemployment.

“They ruled the country for decades, but did not pay heed to people’s problems,” he added.