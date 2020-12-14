Share:

KASUR - Three persons including a child were killed in different road accidents near here on Sunday. Rescue-1122 spokesman said that 12-year-old Naveed was crossing Depalpur Road when a speeding car hit him to death. In the second incident at Chah Kalanwala, 30-year-old Imran and 35-year-old Awais were travelling on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley coming from backside hit them due to fog. Resultantly, Imran died on the spot while Awais sustained sever injuries, who was shifted to the THQ Hospital. In another accident, an unidentified motorcyclist was hit to death by a speeding car at Kasur Road. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured and the bodies to different hospitals. Man found dead: A man was found dead at Darbar Baba Saharey Rab, in the jurisdiction of A-Division police station here on Sunday. According to police, Majid Jehangir (50), caretaker of Darbar Baba Saharey Rab was sleeping when some unidentified persons killed him with a sharp edged weapon. Some people spotted the body and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem. Police were investigating.

Groom dies, bride injured in accident

A groom was killed while his newly-wed bride sustained severe injuries in a road accident near here on Sunday. According to police, Ghulam Mustafa, son of Ameen of Chorsta Mian, was on his way to home along with his bride when their car met an accident. Resultantly, Ghulam Mustafa died on-the-spot while his bride and another person sustained severe injuries. They were later admitted to THQ Hospital for treatment. Police were looking into the matter.