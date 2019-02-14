Share:

Rawalpindi - Security forces Wednesday conducted an intelligence based operation in Sibi under the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad.

Huge cache of arms and explosives recovered underground during the operation, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

Earlier, at least four security personnel were injured in a bomb blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

The bomb blast occurred in Mastung’s Sheikh Wasil area and the target was a security convoy on patrol in the locality. It remains unclear whether the attack blast was caused by a planted bomb or carried out by a suicide bomber.

At least four security personnel were said to have suffered injuries in the attack. They were admitted to Civil Hospital, Quetta, where their condition is said to be out of danger.

Security forces threw a cordon around the area following the blast and investigations are underway.

The bombing comes a day after four police officials were martyred in a gun attack on a police patrol in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan.

The police van was attacked when it stopped at a gas station in the jurisdiction of Parovah police station.

The officer leading the patrol, SHO Tahir Nawaz, was critically wounded in the attack, while two passers-by also sustained injuries.

The martyred personnel were identified as Sepoy Mehrban, Sepoy Asif, Sepoy Sarfaraz and Sepoy Javed.