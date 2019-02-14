Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for Munich, Germany to represent Pakistan in the international security conference .

The moot will be attended by Defence and Foreign Ministers and security experts from across the world.

Talking to the media persons before departure, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will present Pakistan’s point of view on different issues of regional peace and security in the conference.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan-US relations have reached an important point and it is his effort to reset the relations with the United States.

He said Pakistan's role vis-a-vis peace in Afghanistan is now being appreciated. He said that he will present Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan in the conference.

The foreign minister said he will hold meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other world leaders to bring peace in the war-torn country.

He said that Pakistan has always supported peace efforts to bring stability to Afghanistan.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said during his stay in Germany, he will meet his counterparts of various countries, including Russia, Germany, Uzbekistan and Canada and will also interact with key US congressmen and members of the Senate.