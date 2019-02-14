Share:

Islamabad: Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that Gwadar Port is the only suitable route to Gulf countries for their exports and half of the world would be linked with China and Central Asia through this shortest way. Talking to a Saudi Arabian delegation here on Wednesday, he said that Pakistan had huge potential for investment and the entire region was going to benefit from its trade and transit routes. The delegation was given a detailed presentation on development of Gwadar and investment potential and trade routes connecting the region with the warm waters of Arabian Sea.–