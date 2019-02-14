Share:

LAHORE - Talented opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been inducted in Peshawar Zalmi squad for the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) beginning in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Thursday. Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi welcomed Imam and said the squad has further strengthened with his inclusion, a press statement Wednesday said. The 23-year-old has played 29 Twenty20s with an average of 40.61, scoring 853 runs. Imam has scored 5 centuries and as many as half centuries, scoring 1090 runs, proving his worth in the limited overs format.