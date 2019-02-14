Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday has heard plea against government’s Hajj policy 2019.

During the hearing, judge remarked that the court cannot interfere in the policy. Government says that those who have resources can perform Hajj as there will be no subsidy, he added.

Meanwhile, the plaintiff lawyer told that private operators are offering Hajj package in low rates.

According to the policy, Hajj dues for 2019 under the government scheme will be Rs436,975 and Rs426,975 for North (which includes Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, and Rahim Yar Khan) and South (which comprises Karachi, Quetta, and Sukkur), respectively. Qurbani charges will be Rs19,451 (optional).

Hajj dues for infants (born after 15-09-2017 (or September 15, 2017) under Government Hajj Scheme will be Rs12,910 and Rs11,910 for North and South, respectively.

Applications under the Government Hajj Scheme will be received in fourteen (14) designated banks — which include Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Bank of Punjab, Meezan Bank, Bank Al-Falah, Bank Al-Habib, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Habibmetro Bank Limited, Askari Bank, and Dubai Islamic Bank — from February 25 to March 6, and balloting will be held on March 8, 2019.