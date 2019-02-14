Share:

LAHORE - The Boulevard Mall National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championship reached the final stage here at Hyderabad Gymkhana 2019.

In U-14 singles semifinal, Mahatir Muhammad outclassed Huzaifa Almani by 6-1, 6-1. Earlier in U-14 singles quarterfinals, M Ali Khattak beat Muneer Dubari 6-1, 6-3. In U-10 doubles quarterfinals, Karachi’s Dhuraf Das partnering with Abdul Wahiab overcame the pair of Momina and Hashim Saji 4-1, 1-4, 4-0.

In U-10 doubles semifinal, Lahore’s Talha Waheed partnering with Ameer Mazari outclassed the pair of Janita and Zainab by 4-0, 4-0. In U-18 semifinals, Hashesh Kumar of Karachi bear A Samad Areejo 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 while Muhammad Ali defeated Houd Azher 6-3, 6-4. In girls 18 final, Versha Das beat Fatima Almani 6-2, 7-5.

In 45 plus singles semifinals, Rashid Malik of ZTBL beat Aslam Chohan 6-2, 6-2 while in 45 doubles round robin, Shabbir Gul and Mehboob Waheed of Lahore beat Hafeezullah Khan and Rashid Malik of Lahore 2-6, 6-3, 10-7. In 40 plus doubles round robin, Rafi Durari and Shabbir Gul beat Asif Qazi and Qamar Habib 6-0, 6-3.