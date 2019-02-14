Share:

LAHORE - Unbroken second-wicket partnership of 141 runs between Abdul Wahid and Mohammed Amir powered Quetta into the semifinals of the Pakistan Railway Inter-Division Cricket Championship. At Mughalpura Institute ground here on Wednesday, Quetta Division beat Rawalpindi Division by 9 wickets. Quetta chased the target of 149 runs in 34.2 over. Wahid scored unbeaten 73 hitting 11 fours and 2 sixes while Amir gathered 54. Ulfat Shah (1-12) was the lone wicket-taker from Rawalpindi. Earlier, Rawalpindi were all out for 148. Tanvir Shah made 30 runs. Jaggeer Khan and Ulfat Shah contributed 24 and 20 runs respectively. From Quetta Division Shehzad Tareen took 3-26 and Asad Khan got 2-33. Today (Thursday), Lahore Division will vie against Peshawasr Division at Railway Stadium.