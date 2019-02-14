Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi handed over presents he received from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman during his trip to the kingdom to the Toshakhana for assessment.

An official letter submitted by the foreign ministry stated that Qureshi wishes for the presents to be deposited to the national exchequer. The presents are worth over Rs6 million.

Official sources revealed that the gift set includes a Rolex watch, gold plated pen, gold rings, a pair of gold plated cufflinks and tasbeeh (prayer beads).

The government and public office holders in the past kept gifts received from other heads of the states in their possession, and only contributed a nominal amount to the national treasury.