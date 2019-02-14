Share:

SWAT - The weather of Swat turned chilly as the valley received snowfall during the recent rainfall season. The plain areas of district swat like Mingora and its outskirts received rainfall during the recent downpour. A large number of tourists arrived in the valley to enjoy the beautiful landscape and snowfall.

According to details, Mingora city received rainfall while its outskirts and tourists spots Kalam, Bahrain, Madyan and Malam Jabba received heavy snowfall which made the temperature turn below zero celsius. The weather became cold and people thronged to restaurants for soup, fish, chicken shops at Mingora and Saidu Sharif.

However, they have complained about high prices. According to met office, plains of Swat valley will receive rainfall while tourists spot like Kalam, Madyan and Malam Jabba will receive snowfall in the upcoming two days.