LAHORE - A tennis clinic was conducted at Hyderabad Gymkhana by Sindh Tennis Association in collaboration with Bolevard Mall. Renowned tennis coach and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) imparted training to the fresh and raw talent of Sindh especially of Hyderabad. Wapda Tennis Club and Army Garrison also played their significant role in gathering 150 plus beginners and intermediate players. This is first ever initiative being held under auspices of Sindhi Tennis Association, which will prove very beneficial for the country as it will help in hunting and grooming promising talent of this area. Malik lauded the efforts of Sindh Tennis Association and hoped that more such steps will be taken to promote tennis in Pakistan. “The players are very eager to learn and excel in tennis.”