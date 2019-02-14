Share:

ISLAMABAD - Unseeded Zoha Asim upset 4th seed Mahvish Chishtie in second round of the NBP Ladies National Tennis Championship 2019 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

Zoha showed her class against experienced Mahvish in the match, which lasted for more than 3 hours. Zoha won the first set 7-5 but lost the second set 4-6. Mahvish was leading 4-1 in the third set but Zoha bounced back to claim the decisive set 7-5.

In other matches of the second round of ladies singles, Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob, Nida Akram, Esha Jawad, Shimza Naz, Meheq Khokhar and Mariam Mirza remained victorious and moved to the quarterfinals. In ladies doubles category, Meheq Khokhar/Zoha Asim defeated Fatima Syed/Syed Shiza and Sarah Mahboob/Sara Mansoor won their match against Shahida Farooq/Bakhtawar Haider.

In girls U-18 second round matches, Amna Ali, Zoha Asim, Shimza Naz and Nida Akram won their matches and reached semifinals. Amna Ali, Zainab Ali, Hania Minhas and Farah Shah won their matches of girls U-14 while in girls U-10, Mahnoor, Esha and Hania managed to reach the next round.