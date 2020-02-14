Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi has underlined the need to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and South Korea in diverse sectors, including trade and economy. Talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to South Korea, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch here on Thursday, President said that Pakistan and South Korea enjoyed excellent relations in various fields which needed to be further expanded, particularly in the areas of trade and economy. The President said that current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not commensurate to the true potential and stressed the need for pro-active measures to increase its quantum. The President directed the Ambassador-designate to apprise Korean companies and entrepreneurs, regarding the investment friendly policies of Pakistan, and encourage them to invest in various sectors like mining, agro-industry and in the industrial and IT sectors, etc. He also welcomed the increasing investment by the Korean companies in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy. He also directed the Ambassador-designate to work for promotion of tourism, given Pakistan’s huge potential in this sector. He wished Ambassador-designate a successful stay in South Korea and hoped that her tenure would further promote bilateral relations between the two countries.