ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is misleading the people and his lawyers are misguiding him.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House here yesterday, Shehzad clarified that Bilawal was summoned by NAB for investigation into various cases. He said that he will not speak lies like Bilawal Bhutto.

He further stated that Bilawal Bhutto is twisting the facts by misguiding that he was only 7-year-old when these properties were bought. However, the fact is that these properties were bought in 2011 - 2014 when his father was president of Pakistan. Adding that both the former president and his Sister are co-accused in these cases, he said.

He said, “Nobody is above the law and everyone has to face investigations.” The Special Assistant explained that the courts would have to decide who is innocent. He said that besides the JV-Opal case for which Mr Bhutto-Zardari was summoned, investigations were also underway in the fake accounts case.

Akbar alleged the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made properties through money laundering.

He said he will not lie like Bilawal but according to the investigation conducted in the case, Bilawal bought land in Tando Allah Yar and Karachi’s Clifton.

Replying to a question about the removal of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s name from the Exit Control List, he said that the chief minister’s name was removed only because it created hindrances for him to perform his duties as chief executive of the province.